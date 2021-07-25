ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given a $36.61 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned a $36.61 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in ABB by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

