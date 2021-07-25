Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 274.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.