49,105 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $51,042,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $15,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SANA opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

