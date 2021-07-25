Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,294 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Costamare worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

