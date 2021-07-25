Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $637,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.68 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

