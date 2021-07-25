DA Davidson Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $640.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.86. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

