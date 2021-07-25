Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $41.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,343,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

