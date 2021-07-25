Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $380,077.50 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

