Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $380,077.50 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.
Shares of BLI stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.