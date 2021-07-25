Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce sales of $207.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

