MML Investors Services LLC Takes $59,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of DHT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DHT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.78 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $987.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

