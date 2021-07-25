11,777 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,777 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

