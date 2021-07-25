MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPV opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

