Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

