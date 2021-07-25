Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 56,469 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

