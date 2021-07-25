Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $974,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

