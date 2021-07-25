Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBIO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $325.67 million, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

