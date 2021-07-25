Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 288.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.