Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

