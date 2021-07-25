PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCTEL by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

