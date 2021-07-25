SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 321.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of SCVX worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $4,137,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCVX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. SCVX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

