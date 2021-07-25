Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of SI stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

