Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

