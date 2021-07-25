Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

