Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $140,505.73 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.54 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

