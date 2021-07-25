Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $907.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $913.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $903.95 million, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $917.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cohu by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cohu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.