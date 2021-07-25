Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
Shares of WIT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
