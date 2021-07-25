Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WIT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

