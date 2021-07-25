National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of EYE opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

