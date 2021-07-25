Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.