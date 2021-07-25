Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 259,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 845,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

HRVSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

