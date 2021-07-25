Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

