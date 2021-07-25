WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 64,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 152,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

