American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of American Equity Investment Life worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

