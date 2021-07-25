Societe Generale Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €339.00 ($398.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €35.00 ($41.18).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

