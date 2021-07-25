AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.