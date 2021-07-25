AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

