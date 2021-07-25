Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNXGF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

