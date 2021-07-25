JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.