NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NXGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

NXGPY opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29. NEXT has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

