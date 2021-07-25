Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $125.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Vicor has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,135 shares of company stock worth $8,244,775. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vicor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

