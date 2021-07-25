John L. Ocampo Sells 14,496 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -861.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

