906,863 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 906,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EACPU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $746,000.

OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

