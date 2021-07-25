Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $691.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

