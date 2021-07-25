Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

