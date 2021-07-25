True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perfom rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

