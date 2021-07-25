Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 97,189 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $27,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

