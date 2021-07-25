Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

