Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

