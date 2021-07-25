Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.