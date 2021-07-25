Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

