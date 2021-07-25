Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIOVF. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

