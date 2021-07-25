Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $208.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

