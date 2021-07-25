UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $605.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

